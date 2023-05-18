MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department announced plans to conduct a multi-agency DUI checkpoint and DUI saturation patrol to identify and apprehend impaired drivers in Miami’s Upper Eastside Neighborhood.

The checkpoint will be located Friday evening at the Pelican Harbor Boat Ramp, located at 1265 NE 79 Street.

Running from 7 p.m. to midnight, the operation aims to prevent accidents and injuries caused by impaired driving. As part of their zero-tolerance approach towards traffic law violations, officials said Miami Police officers will be vigilant in apprehending motorists driving under the influence and issuing tickets to those not wearing seat belts.

Officials said the DUI checkpoint initiative aligns with several ongoing campaigns, including “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Let’s Eliminate Aggressive Driving,” and “Buckle Up Florida: Click It or Ticket.”

Law enforcement officials are urging all motorists to prioritize their safety and the safety of others on the road by refraining from driving under the influence and ensuring seat belt usage.

For further information, (305) 603-6540 or visit http://www.nhtsa.gov/Impaired.

