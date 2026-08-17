NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile driver was released to their guardian a day after, police said, they crashed into a wall and damaged several parked cars in North Miami, then took off running.

North Miami Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the parking lot of the Aliro Apartments, located off Northeast 142nd Street and 18th Avenue, Sunday night.

Cellphone video posted by Only In Dade captured the immediate aftermath of the crash.

The driver was likely speeding down Northeast 142nd Street before smashing into the wall with fencing on top. The impact caused rubble from the wall to fall on several parked vehicles.

Thankfully, no one was injured, but there was extensive property damage

The teenage driver ran into the apartment complex, but they were eventually located and apprehended by officers. The young driver was taken into custody they were medically cleared by fire rescue.

7News cameras captured crews on Monday morning removing pieces of rubbles and metal. The spot where the driver slammed into the wall was cordoned off with yellow tape.

The more severely damaged vehicles have since been towed away, but a dented sedan was still parked in the lot. Their owners said they’re figuring out their next steps.

The driver was issued criminal citations and released to their guardian. Police did not release their identity, but on Monday morning, they confirmed the motorist was 16 at the time of the crash and has since turned 17. They said the car involved was not stolen but belongs to someone the teen knows.

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