MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is fighting for his life after, police said, he was shot inside a Miami Gardens home.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 3800 block of Northwest 207th Street, Saturday night.

Investigators said they received a 911 call about a juvenile shot just before 7:40 p.m.

“The information that we received: officers responded to find a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Miami Gardens Police Sgt. Emmanuel Jeanty.

Investigators said responding officers rendered aid to the victim, who was shot in the back of the head.

“The officers performed lifesaving measures. The juvenile was transported to Joe DiMaggio [Children’s] Hospital in critical condition,” said Jeanty.

Detectives are attempting to determine what led to the shooting.

“As of right now, it seems as if there were kids playing with a firearm. The investigation is still in its early stages,” said Jeanty.

Investigators said there were more than two children playing video games in a room when the shooting happened.

Police said there was one adult inside the home at the time but not inside the room, adding that they are currently questioning several people.

Jeanty also took the opportunity to warn families about the importance of keeping firearms away from children.

“A lot of people have firearms these days, and it up to us to keep them locked up and keep them out of the reach of kids,” he said.

