NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger in store in North Miami Beach over a man who had a gun outside a popular Target store.

7Skyforce hovered over the store near the 14000 block of Biscayne Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the man who waved the weapon was taken into custody.

Investigators believe it started as a road rage incident near the large retailer.

No one was hurt, and the store remained open.

