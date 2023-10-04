MIAMI (WSVN) - Police took into custody a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed into a business in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. Now, that business is cleaning is cleaning up the damage.

City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash outside the KO Zone gym in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 54th Street, at around 7 p.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured a car that was flipped over.

Surveillance video showed the moments a red SUV collided with a silver Toyota.

“I hear a loud thud. I go outside, and I see a car flipped over,” said area resident Yeshimabeit Milner.

Seconds later, Miami Police units are seen pulling up to the scene.

“I see one police officer yelling at someone in a car, saying, ‘If you move, you’re gonna die,'” said Milner.

According to Miami Police, one of their units was behind the reportedly stolen SUV. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled and crashed into the Toyota, causing the SUV to flip over and slam against the gym.

A woman in the Toyota was trapped inside. She was safely extricated from her vehicle and transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

“They said exactly what I said, you know, they were chasing a guy who stole a car,” said Diego De Vera, the owner of KO Zone.

The crash caused damage to the front of the boxing gym. On Wednesday, people who work there kept cleaning up the mess.

“We’re basically trying to close what’s on the wall, so in the night, nothing is going to happen,” said Tomas Garcia, who heard the crash. “He broke the whole wall and everything.”

Officers took the driver of the stolen SUV into custody. Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade showed a man on the ground at the intersection with his hands behind his back.

But the employees at the gym said this wasn’t the first time that something similar had happened — maybe at least three times or more.

“I see it all the time: people driving and watching the phone, driving like crazy, not paying attention,” continued De Vera. “It’s a busy intersection here. I think I might have to put a barricade in the front or something like that.”

‘I’m so thankful that no one was killed on the street corner, that nobody was hit,” said Miler, “’cause that could have absolutely happened.”

The suspect was also transported to JMH, where he is listed in critical condition. Police have not disclosed his identity or any charges he may face.

Investigators said the driver of the Toyota is getting better and is stable.

The front of the boxing gym has since been boarded up.

