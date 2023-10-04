MIAMI (WSVN) - Police took into custody a suspect who stole a vehicle and crashed into South Florida business. Now, that business is cleaning is cleaning up the damage.

City of Miami Police and Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash at Northwest Third Avenue and 54th Street, Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.

“We’re basically trying to close what’s on the wall, so in the night, nothing is going to happen,” said Tomas Garci, who heard the crash.

7News cameras captured a car the was flipped over.

According to Miami Police, one of their units was behind the reportedly stolen vehicle. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled and crashed into another car.

A woman in the other vehicle was trapped inside. She was safely taken out of her vehicle and was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

“They said exactly what I said, you know they were chasing a guy who stole a car…,” said Diego De Vera, who also heard the crash.

But the employees at the KO ZONE gym said this wasn’t the first time that something similar had happened — maybe at least three times or more.

“I see it all the time, people driving and watching the phone, driving like crazy, not paying attention,” continued De Vera.

The suspect was taken into custody and was also transported to the hospital.

