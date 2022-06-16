NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man was taken into custody following a police chase that spanned two counties.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit pursued the vehicle from Broward County to Miami Gardens before losing track of it on Interstate 95, Thursday morning.

The vehicle was located shortly after by Florida Highway Patrol.

7Skyforce was over the speeding grey sedan as it weaved through traffic avoiding authorities.

According to police, the suspect was involved in an armed vehicle robbery in Broward County.

After a long chase through Northwest Miami-Dade, the driver fled the vehicle on foot where he surrendered to police near the train tracks at 135th Street just east of the Opa-Locka Airport.

