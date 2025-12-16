MIAMI (WSVN) - A Ferrari slammed into a pole in Miami, causing a big mess and drawing a major police presence.

Cellphone video recorded by a witness shows multiple City of Miami Police units near Southwest Second Avenue, between 12th and 13th streets, early Tuesday morning.

The footage also shows the dark colored vehicle involved with extensive damage.

It’s unclear where the driver is or what caused the crash.

Police have not provided details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

