NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Police say suspects fled on foot early Thursday morning after officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle later confirmed to be stolen.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. near the 13500 block of NW 7th Ave.

According to police, officers initiated the stop without knowing the vehicle was stolen at the time.

The individuals inside the car took off on foot, and as of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.