DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect in what police described as an overnight home invasion at an apartment complex in Doral was shot and killed by a responding officer, investigators said.

Doral Police units arrived at the scene of the incident at AMLI Doral Apartment Homes, located in the area of Northwest 41st Street and 115th Avenue, about three minutes after receiving a call about a break-in, at around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Detectives said the victims are an elderly couple and a middle-aged man with no serious injuries.

Police said the perpetrator returned to the scene approximately one hour later. Officers then entered the residence.

Investigators said the suspect was shot by an officer after confronting the police, then collapsed outside of the residence. The subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers shut down part of part of Northwest 41st Street while they investigated.

