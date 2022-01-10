HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have surrounded a home in a Hialeah Gardens neighborhood where, they said, a person has barricaded themselves.

7SkyForceHD hovered above the residence in the area of Northwest 103rd Avenue and 125th Street, just after 4 p.m., Monday.

Hialeah Gardens and Miami-Dade Police officers, some holding long guns, were seen outside the home. A hostage negotiator has also responded to the scene.

7News cameras also captured an MDPD SWAT unit driving nearby.

Police have set up a perimeter and cordoned off several street blocks near the house.

Some residents said they had to evacuate their homes, and others said they haven’t been able to enter their homes.

Investigators have not specified why the person had barricaded themselves or whether there was anyone else inside the home.

