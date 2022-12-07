SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are positioned outside a home in Coral Gables, and 7News sources confirm this concerns a man who is accused of crossing the line with family members of Coral Gables Police officers.

On Tuesday, authorities went to the home of William Hartnett, who according to police, has been harassing the families of Coral Gables Police officers.

Sources told 7News officers have surrounded the house in order to arrest Hartnett.

Hartnett is no stranger to the press, as he was arrested last year for making threats against Eric Nelson,the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who killed George Floyd.

The threats case was closed in December of 2021 when Hartnett was sentenced to four years probation.

Hartnett is currently on that probation.

7News was told he had called Coral Gables Police and made threats.

Hartnett admitted in federal court last year that he called the Minnesota Police Organization that funded Chauvin’s defense team and threatened to kill Nelson and his family.

The current situation in Coral Gables has nothing to with the former case, which once again, he is on probation for, although the new situation revolves around Hartnett making assertions and being aggressive with police officer family members.

Sources told 7News authorities will wait as long as it takes to arrest him.

