SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have been positioned outside a home in Coral Gables and 7News sources said this involves a man who has been harassing the family members of several Coral Gables police officers.

On Tuesday evening, authorities went to the home of William Hartnett, who according to sources, has been the one harassing the families.

Sources told 7News the officers surrounded the house in an effort to arrest Hartnett.

Hartnett is no stranger to the press. He was arrested last year for making threats against Eric Nelson, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd.

That case was closed in December of last year when Hartnett was sentenced to four years probation, which he is still actively serving.

Hartnett admitted in federal court last year that he called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, an organization that funded Chauvin’s defense team, and threatened to kill Nelson.

Coral Gables police officers remained outside the home Wednesday morning in a continued effort to get in contact with Hartnett.

