MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject who, they said, stole a Miami-Dade Transit bus in downtown Miami before abandoning it in the middle of traffic.

According to City of Miami Police, the driver of the bus took a break in the area of Southwest First Avenue and First Street, near the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at around 9:45 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the subject got into the vehicle and drove off.

Police said the bus was abandoned on an Interstate 95 off-ramp located across from the Whole Foods near Southeast Third Avenue and Third Street.

At around 11 p.m., 7News cameras captured the bus in the blocking one eastbound lane of traffic, causing some congestion in the heart of the downtown area.

Detectives said officers searched for the subject inside of the Whole Foods but did not locate the individual.

Officers, county officials and transit experts were seen in a grassy area near the roadway, as they try to determine how to remove the bus.

Cameras also showed the bus driver speaking with a police officer.

Police have not provided further details about the theft, as they continue to investigate.

