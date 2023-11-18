MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject who, they said, stole a Miami-Dade Transit bus in downtown Miami before abandoning it.

According to City of Miami Police, the driver of the bus took a break in the area of Southwest First Avenue and First Street, at around 9:45 p.m., Friday.

Investigators said the subject got into the vehicle and drove off.

Police said the bus was abandoned across from the Whole Foods near Southeast Third Avenue and Third Street.

Detectives said officers are currently searching for the subject inside of the Whole Foods.

Police have not provided further details about the theft, as they continue to investigate.

