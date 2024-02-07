MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A student was arrested after, authorities said, weapons were found at Miami Carol City High School in Miami Gardens, Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, school officials received an anonymous tip about the presence of weapons on the campus, located at 3301 Miami Gardens Drive, and notified Miami- Dade Schools Police.

Following a comprehensive investigation, police successfully identified and confiscated the weapon, leading to the student’s arrest.

Authorities said that all students and staff are safe.

“This serves as a reminder about the importance of reporting suspicious activity,” police said in a statement. “Together, we can continue to ensure our schools remain the safest place for children.”

