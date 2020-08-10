Police stop carjacking in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police stopped a chaotic crime spree involving a carjacking.

Police said a man took a car at knifepoint in the area of Northwest 42nd Avenue and Northwest 28th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday.

The stolen car crashed in Hialeah after a brief police pursuit.

Police were able to find a suspect after he used a credit card stolen from the victims at a Walgreens on Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 119th Street.

The robber suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital by Hialeah Fire Rescue.

