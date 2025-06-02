MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police said they have stepped up security across the city following an attack in Colorado that, authorities said, left six people injured.

7News cameras on Sunday night captured officers patrolling synagogues and other locations as a precaution.

Police stressed there are no known credible threats to the city, but they urge the public to remain vigilant.

