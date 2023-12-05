SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman is facing serious charges, including attempted felony murder and arson, after allegedly setting her Tinder date on fire inside his vehicle.

Destiny Lenai Johnson, 25, is accused of igniting his car and him while he was inside of it outside of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, located at 11520 N Kendall Dr., on Nov. 25.

According to the arrest report, the incident unfolded when the victim received a message from Johnson on Tinder, requesting to meet up at the hotel.

Upon arrival, Johnson reportedly approached the victim’s vehicle, carrying a gallon jug and seeking money to fix her own car. Despite the victim offering her $60 to fix her car, police said the victim claimed Johnson’s demeanor shifted suddenly, leading to her pouring a liquid, resembling gasoline, onto his car’s front seat.

Johnson allegedly then produced a cigarette lighter, setting fire to the victim’s vehicle, himself and even herself. The victim managed to escape and extinguish the flames on his body, while Johnson fled the scene on foot.

Later, police said Johnson was found at a different location, burnt and naked, claiming she blew up a vehicle.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, and Johnson, after being medically cleared at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, was arrested.

She faces charges of aggravated battery, attempted felony murder and first-degree arson.

