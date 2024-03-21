NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A janitor at a Northwest Miami-Dade private school was arrested after he allegedly paid a 12-year-old student $5 to perform a sexual act.

Police said that Jermaine Garret-Hudson, 33, a janitor at Sheyes of Miami Learning Centers, located at 3038 NW 48th Terrace, approached the student and offered to pay them $5 in exchange for oral sex.

According to MPDP, the victim performed the sexual act on Garret-Hudson and they went their separate ways. The student’s mother later reported the incident to police.

Garret-Hudson was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with human trafficking and lewd and lascivious battery.

He was transported to TGK.

