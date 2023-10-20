MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines couple was arrested by the Miami Springs Police Department on a series of serious charges, including human trafficking and prostitution-related offenses, officials said.

Matthew Vincent, 30, and Deja Washington, 23, were arrested on Thursday outside of the Clarion Inn & Suites Miami International Airport, located at 5301 NW 36th St. in Miami Springs.

Police said the arrest stemmed from an anonymous tip received by The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force, leading to the rescue of a female victim who had been forced into sex work.

According to the arrest report, Deja Washington and Matthew Vincent had manipulated the victim into engaging in sex work, taking her earnings, and subjecting her to various forms of coercion. Police said the victim stated that she had been instructed to dance at strip clubs in Hallandale Beach and engage in sexual acts with clients.

After a detailed investigation, both Vincent and Washington were arrested. The arrest report states that during questioning, Deja Washington told police she is pregnant and Matthew Vincent is father.

Washington and Vincent were transported to the Miami Springs Police Department for processing and subsequently to TGK for booking.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.