Police: South Beach tourist on late night walk attacked by robber

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who, they said, knocked out, dragged and robbed a woman visiting Miami Beach while she was taking an overnight beach walk.

According to Miami Beach Police, the visitor told detectives she was targeted while walking on the sand in the area of 15th Street when the beach was closed, at around 3 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the man grabbed the tourist, put her in a headlock and pulled her to the shrubs.

After telling her he would kill her if she made a sound, the perpetrator took the woman’s purse and cellphone before he took off running.

He was long gone by the time officers responded.

7News has learned the victim was visiting South Florida from Pennsylvania.

Visitors who learned about the attack found the news unsettling, to say the least.

“I’m quite surprised by that actually,” said a beachgoer.

“Oh, my God, I was shocked,” said Jon Johnson. “I can’t believe that that happened here on South Beach.”

Visitors said what happened to this woman is a disquieting reminder about the importance of looking out for one’s own safety.

“You definitely want to take precautions and be aware of your surroundings when you come to places like this,” said tourist James Andrews.

“Especially if you’re a woman, always try to be with a companion, actually a male companion,” said tourist Ana Carvalho, “’cause you never know these days. It can be pretty unsafe out there.”

While police said the victim in this case was not hurt physically, she will likely be headed home with some bad memories from Miami Beach.

As of Saturday evening, investigators have not released a description of the assailant.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.