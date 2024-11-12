KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a human head was reportedly found ashore on a Key Biscayne beach.

The remains were reportedly found at 251 Crandon Blvd., Tuesday morning.

Area resident James Harrington’s usual morning walk took a grim turn due to the disturbing discovery.

“It’s a very sad situation,” he said. “Well, unfortunately, it seemed like there was a body in a black bag.”

When asked what was found on the shore, a spokesperson for MDPD replied, “Looks like a head.”

This picturesque section of Key Biscayne went from tranquil to terrible, as officers closed off part of the beach.

Officers with MDPD and Key Biscayne Police spent the morning investigating on all-terrain vehicles and a police boat.

“About six or seven police officers there, who were very keen that nobody came near the scene,” said Harrington.

Investigators have not specified the nature of the remains or whether they belong to a male or female.

“I’ve never seen a situation like this is Key Biscayne before,” said Harrington. “Wery sad day for the family involved, yeah, and for the whole community.”

The medical examiner will work to identify the remains, as detectives attempt to determine what happened.

As of late Tuesday night, neither police department has issued a statement on the matter.

