WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunshots rang out in West Miami-Dade in what police described as an officer-involved incident.

According to Miami-Dade Police, units responded to the area of Northwest 79th Avenue and West Flagler Street, at around 8:45 p.m.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene and crime scene tape near a Home Depot.

Investigators said shots were fired but have not specified whether or not anyone was injured.

