Police shoot pit bull during investigation at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police shot a dog during an investigation at a Southwest Miami-Dade home after, they said, the animal charged at an officer.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Southwest 94th Avenue and 34th Street, shortly before 1 p.m., Monday.

Once inside, they said, the pit bull lunged at the officer, who then opened fire, striking the dog.

The canine is still alive.

Police have made two arrests.

