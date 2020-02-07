Police set up perimeter with SWAT after double shooting in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have responded with SWAT, K-9 units and a police helicopter to look for a subject connected to a shooting in Wynwood that sent two people to the hospital.

According to police, the victims were shot in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 20th Street, at around 1:45 p.m., Friday.

2 are critically injured after a shooting, and a perimeter is up as police look for shooter in the area of NW 18th Street to NW 22nd St, NW 2nd Ave to NE Miami Ct. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/3z8A91q2wj — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 7, 2020

They were transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma center.

Police have set up a perimeter around the area of Northwest 19th Street, Northwest First Court, Northeast Second Avenue, and Northeast 22nd Street as the subject remains at large.

