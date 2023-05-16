MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police perimeter was set up Monday night in the area of Biscayne Boulevard between 96th Street and 108th Street.

Authorities said they received a call about a robbery near Northeast Fifth Avenue and 72nd Street in Miami.

They said that a gun was stolen, which led police to issue a Be On the Lookout advisory.

7News cameras captured Miami Police and Miami Shores cruisers stationed on the street as officers investigate the area.

The suspected armed robbers took off and ended up crashing their vehicle in the area of 95th Street and Biscayne Boulevard and bailed out.

Driver are being told to avoid the area as police search for the suspects.

A SWAT unit also arrived to the scene.

