MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police has established a small perimeter after a suspected robber bailed and left on foot.

The perimeter was made between Northwest Seventh through Eighth Avenues along 63rd through 65th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

At around 11 a.m., a police officer radioed for help about a possible robbery. A traffic stop for a vehicle believed to be involved was made at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 64th Street by an officer.

During the traffic stop, the suspect got out of his car and fled on foot.

A Marathon gas station was taped off as a heavy police presence was seen assessing the situation.

Armored vehicles were also seen going down the street.

A Miami-Dade Police helicopter was overhead at the scene to assist with the search.

SWAT also arrived at the scene with K-9 units.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.