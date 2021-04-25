Police seize stolen gun, arrest 1 in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police seized a gun that, they said, was stolen last year and placed one person under arrest.

Officials said they were flagged down about someone with a stolen gun, Saturday night.

Investigators said they later arrested the 24-year-old subject at an unspecified location.

The subject faces charges of grand theft and carrying a concealed firearm.

Police said the firearm was stolen back in November.

