Police seize stolen gun, arrest 1 in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police seized a gun that, they said, was stolen last year and placed one person under arrest.

Officials said they were flagged down about someone with a stolen gun, Saturday night.

STOLEN FIREARM: Last night, officers were flagged down regarding a subject with a firearm. The gun had been reported stolen out of Miami-Dade in November. The 24-year-old subject was arrested and charged with Grand Theft and Carrying a Concealed Firearm. #MBPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/VU04CPH9wL — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 25, 2021

Investigators said they later arrested the 24-year-old subject at an unspecified location.

The subject faces charges of grand theft and carrying a concealed firearm.

Police said the firearm was stolen back in November.

