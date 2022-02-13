MIAMI (WSVN) - Police made a big drug bust in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

In a tweet posted Saturday, City of Miami Police Cmdr. M. Abreu said officers confiscated a large number of drugs from a suspected dealer, Friday night.

In addition to the drugs, police seized an unspecified sum of cash.

“The sale of narcotics will not be tolerated in our neighborhoods,” Abreu’s tweet read.

Investigators have yet to release the names of those involved and have not specified whether or not anyone was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.