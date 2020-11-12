Police seize guns, drugs, counterfeit cash from 2 NW Miami-Dade homes

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police announced they have seized thousands of dollars in illegal goods from two homes in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, while serving a search warrant at the homes on Tuesday, officers found firearms, 75 grams of cocaine, 89 ecstacy pills and more than $30,000 in counterfeit money.

One person was arrested during the search.

