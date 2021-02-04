Police seize guns, arrest 2 in South Beach traffic stop

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seized two firearms and arrested two men during a traffic stop in South Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of Collins Avenue and Tenth Street, at around 11 p.m., Wednesday.

Officers found the guns underneath the front seats.

Police also issued several citations during the stop.

The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Karon Carlton and 23-year-old Jordan Hall, have since bonded out of jail.

 

