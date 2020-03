SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police made a drug bust Sunday in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The bust was led by the Hammocks MDPD District’s gang unit.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of three guns, drugs, bullets and cash.

Great work by our Hammocks District Gang Unit for their commitment to keeping #OurCounty safe. A search warrant resulted in the seizure of various narcotics and guns. #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/jeINGVLUOd — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 1, 2020

—

