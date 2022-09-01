MIAMI (WSVN) - Police find a clue to a high priced jewelry heist.

According to officials, they want to talk to a woman who they believe was involved in a robbery back in July.

The woman was spotted at a hotel on Southeast Second Avenue and Fourth Street where a jewelry convection took place.

Police said a jewelry vendor left the convention and headed to a shopping center in West Flagler Street where he was approached by three crooks and was robbed.

They took off with the victim’s suit case, which contained watches worth more than $500,000.

