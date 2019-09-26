Police seek vehicle involved in fatal hit and run in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police need help in locating a vehicle involved in the hit and run death of a pedestrian.

The hit and run incident occurred near the 200 block of Northeast 154th Street, between midnight and 2 a.m., Friday.

According to police, an unknown vehicle struck and killed Georges St. Purin, 64, and fled eastbound without helping the victim nor reporting the incident.

The vehicle police are looking for is a burgundy-color car of an unknown make and model with damage on the front right bumper and a broken headlight in the same location.

#MDPD needs your help in locating the car involved in a HIT & RUN TRAFFIC FATALITY that occurred on 9/20/19 in the 200 Block of NE 154 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/iTJNDfR6s9 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 25, 2019

If you have any information on this fatal hit and run, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

