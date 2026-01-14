MIAMI (WSVN) - Police need the public’s help to identify three armed men who, they said, robbed a couple in downtown Miami.

Surveillance footage captured the subjects walking near Southeast Third Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Dec. 7.

Detectives said that moments later, the trio pulled a gun on a couple and stole their purse, watch and cash.

Officials said an investigation is underway, but detectives are seeking to identify the subjects.

If you have any information on this armed robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

