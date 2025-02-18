CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - University of Miami and Coral Gables Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly exposed himself to one of the university’s female student.

According to a Safety Advisory issued to students by the university, the incident happened after 11p.m. Sunday at the Shalala Student Center, where the student was studying.

The advisory stated that the man “presented himself without clothing and fondled his genitals” in front of the student while she was studying.

The community is urged to remain on high alert.

If you see the pictured subject, or have any information regarding this case, call UMPD at 305- 284-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

