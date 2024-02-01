HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking help from the public to identify a man involved in a lewd act at a Dollar Tree in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, the incident occurred at the store, located in the 2500 block of Northeast 10th Court at around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Police said the man, described as a white male with a medium build, clean-shaven, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches in height, and 160 to 180 pounds, “approached a juvenile and exposed his sexual organs.”

The same individual reportedly reappeared at the Dollar Tree on Dec. 6, but managed to flee the scene before officers arrived. Police said the man is known to usually wear a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Homestead Police Department by calling 305-247-1535, Homestead Police Departments Anonymous Tip Line 305-224-5595, or Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

