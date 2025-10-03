MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Medley Police are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for a group of people who were caught on camera repeatedly beating an elderly man.

Police released surveillance video Friday morning that captured the attack, which took place on Wednesday Sept. 24, at around 2:15 p.m.

The security footage shows multiple men wearing hoodies and ski masks, with one carrying a bat in hand, as they entered a warehouse along the 8300 block of Northwest 68th Street, where the victim, a 70-year-old man, was working inside.

The video then goes on to capture the brutal attack, which police said was unprovoked.

Following the beating, the men took off running and hopped into a white four-door Nissan Altima with black rims, black door handles, a black front grille and a black gas cap.

Medley Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating these individuals.

“We often talk about protecting our most vulnerable, and we know that’s our youth and our senior citizens. He’s 70 years old, our detectives are working around the clock to solve this case, they have not stopped,” said Medley Police Officer Deglys Chavarría. “But now we need your help in identifying the suspects and/or the vehicle, so with the community’s help, we can hold these suspects accountable.”

The victim of the attack was left with serious injuries, which included two broken arms, cuts and bruises. He faces a long road left to recovery.

If you have any information on this beating or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

