Police seek public’s help after teen fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver after a teenage boy was struck and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Police says 18-year-old Derek Betancourt was riding his bicycle in the area of Northwest 196th Street and 47th Avenue when a sedan hit him, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Betancourt later succumbed to his injuries.
Police believe the driver may have been in a four-door, dark colored 2015 to 2018 Mercedes-Benz.
It’s reported to have a missing front grille and Mercedes emblem and also a damaged windshield.
If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.
