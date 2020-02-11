Police seek public’s help after teen fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver after a teenage boy was struck and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police says 18-year-old Derek Betancourt was riding his bicycle in the area of Northwest 196th Street and 47th Avenue when a sedan hit him, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

#MDPD needs your help in locating the car involved in a HIT & RUN TRAFFIC FATALITY that occurred on 2/9/20 in the 19600 block of NW 47 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/C2LTMWnSSz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 10, 2020

Betancourt later succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe the driver may have been in a four-door, dark colored 2015 to 2018 Mercedes-Benz.

It’s reported to have a missing front grille and Mercedes emblem and also a damaged windshield.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

