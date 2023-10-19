OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident last Saturday.

The collision took place on Ali Baba Avenue near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue in Opa-locka.

The victim, who did not survive, was struck by a vehicle believed to be operated by Herald Herrera.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

