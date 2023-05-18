MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect involved in an ongoing sexual battery investigation. The incident took place on Sunday, May 7, at around 5:00 A.M., when an adult female victim was walking northbound on Biscayne Boulevard at N.E. 32 Street after disembarking from a Miami Dade Transit bus at the Omni Station.

According to the victim’s account, an unidentified black male approached her from behind and covered her mouth with a cloth. He then forcibly dragged her into an empty lot nearby. The victim recalls the presence of a tarp on the ground beneath some trees within the lot. The suspect proceeded to sexually assault her, using the cloth to silence her cries for help. The victim fought back against the attacker and bit his hand during the struggle. She sustained injuries to her left jaw and cuts on her lips.

The victim managed to escape when the opportunity arose and immediately contacted the authorities for assistance. Surveillance footage captured the suspect wearing the same clothing he had during the incident, and later changing into different attire in an attempt to evade detection.

Authorities have provided a description of the suspect as a black male, approximately 5’7″ to 5’9″ in height, with a slim muscular build. The suspect spoke with an accent, possibly Haitian or African, and possessed distinctive L-shaped and small earlobes as seen in the video. At the time of the incident, the suspect was bald.

SEXUAL BATTERY SUSPECT ON BISCAYNE BLVD:

We need the public’s help in identifying the subject of an open Sexual Battery investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the MPD's Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/6nGZmNPhqP — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 18, 2023

The Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit urges anyone with information about the case or the identity of the suspect to contact them at (305) 603-6300. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimestoppersmiami.com by selecting “Give a Tip,” or by sending a text message to 274637. To initiate the text, individuals should enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.