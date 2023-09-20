NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in finding information regarding a fatal hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade that left a woman dead.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the crash unfolded on Sunday at 10:01 a.m. in the vicinity of Northeast 205th Terrace and Northeast 14th Avenue and claimed the life of 20-year-old Maria Araujo Muniz de Souza, who was riding her bicycle to work.

The driver of the subject vehicle fled the scene without offering assistance or reporting the crash. The description of the subject vehicle is as follows: a gold, four-door Toyota Tundra, model years 2007-2013, with visible damage to the right front corner.

Officials urge anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run, the subject vehicle or its driver to contact MDPD Detective E. Diaz at 305-471-3292.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers through various channels, including phone, 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 1-866-471-8477, the website www.CrimeStoppers305.com with the option to “Submit a Tip,” the Facebook page www.facebook.com/crimestoppers305 under “Contact Us,” or by downloading the P3 app from the App Store, selecting Miami, and providing tips.

A reward of up to $5,000.00 may be offered to tipsters if their information leads to the arrest of the subject. All calls and tips are treated with strict anonymity, as authorities work tirelessly to bring closure to this tragic incident.

