NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are once again asking for information on the 2016 death of an 8-year-old girl in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators said Jada Page was critically wounded outside her home in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 101st Street, Aug. 28.

She succumbed to her injuries two days later.

Police said the child’s father, James Page, was shot in the upper torso but survived.

The shooter has has yet to be caught.

“You know, when incidents like this, it affects the entire community. It affects us as the first responders, it affects the family, it affects the schools that these kids attend. It affects everyone,” said MDPD detective Richard Raphael, “and that is why we as a community need to come together and further aim at stopping this senseless gun violence that’s happening in our community.”

If you have any information that could help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of $25,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.