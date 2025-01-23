NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a child and a man who dropped the child off at North Miami Elementary School.

According to authorities, the man, driving a black BMW sedan, left the child at the school at around 7:30 a.m., Thursday.

Officials confirmed that the child is not registered as a student at the school, located at 665 NE 145th Street.

Anyone with information about the child or the adult is urged to contact police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.