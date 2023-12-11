SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sunny Isles Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Yuliia Smal.

According to police, Yuliia Smal is believed to be a runaway.

Smal is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green bronze jacket and dark leggings.

She was dropped off by her parents in Sunny Isles Beach on Monday, Nov. 27. Police said that while Smal had regular contact with her parents until Saturday, Dec. 2, she has since turned off her phone, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Yuliia is known to frequent the Hollywood and Hallandale Beach area.

If you have any information or have seen Yuliia Smal, please contact Detective Keith Burrows at (305) 947-4440.

