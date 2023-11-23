MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Shirley Carcamo, who was reported missing from the Little Havana area.

Shirley Carcamo was last seen Wednesday and is described as 5’1″ tall, approximately 110 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information about Shirley’s whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

