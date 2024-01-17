WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - In a matter of seconds, a brazen theft unfolded at a West Miami home as a woman was caught on camera swiping a recently delivered package.

The incident occurred last week at a residence on Sylvania Boulevard and Southwest 10th Street, with the stolen package valued at $100.

Authorities believe this may not be the first time the culprit has committed such thefts.

Police are urging the public to take a close look at the captured footage and help identify the suspect.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

