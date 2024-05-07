PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pinecrest Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating an “armed and dangerous” individual wanted for attempted murder.

The incident took place on Wednesday, around 3 p.m. in the 8200 block of Southwest 128 Street.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jefferey Manuel Chamorro, is charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder.

According to investigators, Chamorro was involved in a shooting where he fired five rounds into the driver’s front side door of the victim’s vehicle in a residential area of Pinecrest.

The victim, who was not injured, pursued Chamorro until losing him in traffic.

Detectives said the victim was lured to the area when the gunman drove up next to the car and opened fire.

Despite arrangements for surrender, Chamorro failed to appear.

He was last seen operating a 2016 Cadillac SUV with Florida Tag RFIW55.

Anyone with information on Chamorro’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Pinecrest Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 305.234.2100 or Crimestoppers at 305.471.8477.

