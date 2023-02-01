HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Several migrants were stopped on South Florida shores following a call about possible migrants in the area of Haulover Park.

Around 3:30 a.m., police searched the area right over the northbound Haulover Inland Bridge where they found three people, Wednesday.

Those people were detained as Miami-Dade police officers and Bell Harbor police officers continued their investigation.

Authorities are searching the park and water for more migrants.

